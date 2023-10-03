‘At the bottom there is room’ will premiere a new episode of its season 10 on América TV screens. In the preview of chapter 318 of the most successful series on Peruvian television we can see how Joel and ‘Jimmy’ arrive at the Gonzales house upset after finding out who their mother is seeing secretly. Given this, ‘Charito’ appears scared because apparently they discovered her relationship with ‘Koky’. On the other hand, July senses that Dolores has a strange attitude, but she does not expect a tremendous confession from her friend, who asks her to help her win over her cousin.

When does chapter 318 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

Chapter 318‘There is room at the bottom’premieres TODAY, October 3, 2023. As seen in the trailer for the episode, Joel and ‘Jimmy’ are going to confront her mother because they already found out who she is seeing secretly. Apparently, ‘Charito’ thinks they discovered her relationship with ‘Koky’. On the other hand, ‘Patty’ will talk to ‘Fish Face’, so there is uncertainty about whether their romance will end. Furthermore, possibly a new love will be born in Las Nuevas Lomas between Dolores and ‘Jimmy’.

What time to watch chapter 318 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

‘There is room at the bottom’It is broadcast on América TV screens, starting at 8:40 pm. On the other hand, if you are not in national territory and do not want to miss this exciting episode, we leave you the schedules according to the broadcast countries of ‘AFHS’.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States (Pacific)

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day)

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is site 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’throughAmerica TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

