‘At the bottom there is room 10’ goes through a very sentimental and painful moment when seeing how the relationship between Alessia and Jimmy ended. In the preview of what will be the premiere of her chapter 313 on América TV you can see how Alessia looks for her father to comfort her in her suffering. Diego Montalbán can’t stand seeing his daughter cry after breaking up with ‘Charito’s’ son, anger overcomes him and he goes in search of the youngest of the Gonzales to confront him and ask for explanations about it.

In this new chapter that will launch ‘At the bottom there is room 10’ we will also see that Kimberly will not miss the opportunity and will seek to get closer to Jimmy in order to console him. If you want to see what will happen in episode 307 of the Peruvian series, be sure to read this note so you know all the details and don’t miss the premiere.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Charito’ comforts ‘Jimmy’ in an emotional scene from ‘At the bottom there is room’: “You know you’re worth a lot”

Watch HERE the trailer for chapter 313 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When is chapter 313 of ‘At the bottom there is room 10’ released?

Chapter 313 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ premieres TODAY, September 26, 2023.As seen in the trailer, Diego receives a visit from Alessia, who was seeking comfort in her father’s arms after ending her relationship with Jimmy. On the other hand, Happy visits the Gonzales with Kimberly and upon finding out that ‘Charito’s’ son is suffering, she goes to look for him in her room.

At what time should you watch episode 307 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

‘In the background there is site 2023′ is broadcast on the screens of channel 4, or better known as América TV, from 8:40 p.m. m. On the other hand, if you are not in national territory and do not want to miss this exciting chapter, we leave you the schedules, according to the countries where ‘AFHS’ is shared.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States (Pacific)

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Macarena breaks Dr. Cortez’s heart and earns everyone’s hatred

Alessia and Jimmy broke up because of Remo. Photo: América TV

What channel broadcasts chapter 313 of ‘At the bottom there is room 2023’?

‘There is room at the bottom’, chapter 313, will be available for viewing through America TV.This successful Peruvian series, which has dominated television screens for the last decade, airs live after the competition show ‘Esto es guerra’ and just before ‘Luz de luna 3’.

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ 10×313?

If you are part of the public of‘There is room at the bottom’that you can’t seeAmerica TVthe series and you don’t want to miss it, you have the option to do it for free and online through the official website of the television channel. Additionally, in the appAmerica TV GOyou can enjoy all the episodes you have missed and stay up to date with the premieres throughout the week.

YOU CAN SEE: Francesca discovers Peter with condoms before the trip in ‘AFHS’: “Madame, it’s not what you think”

Cast of the cast of ‘At the bottom there is room’

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as ‘Don Gilberto’.

#room #bottom #VIVO #season #episode #schedule #channel #watch #online