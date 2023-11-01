His revenge will be terrible! Cristobal will be in serious danger in ‘At the bottom there is room’ after Benjamin and Claudia Llanos They will be in the psychiatric hospital. In episode 338 of the successful América TV series, the new villain will tell ‘Shark Look’ about her plans to get July back and take revenge on the person who rescued her from her clutches: Cristóbal Montalbán. This new alliance will generate anxiety in The New Hillssince his objective will be fixed on the Gonzáles and Francesca Maldini’s new family.

Besides, ‘Charito’ will begin his fight with the parents of June so that they do not take her to Recuay, something that will leave the young nurse very affected, because her future will be at stake. If you want to know what else will happen in the new chapter of ‘AFHS’In the following note we will tell you all the details about its launch, so that you do not miss any of its impressive story.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 338 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When is chapter 338 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ released?

Chapter 338‘There is room at the bottom’ will premiere TODAY, Wednesday, November 1, 2023. As could be seen in the trailer, a new alliance will be formed in the psychiatric hospital after Claudia Llanos and Benjamín met face to face to plan their revenge against Cristóbal and thus generate terror in the Gonzales family and the Maldini. In addition, July’s parents will confront ‘Charito’, who does not want them to take his niece back to her hometown, something that makes the nurse very sad.

What time to watch chapter 338 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

season 10 of‘AFHS’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in prime time at 8.40 pminAmerica TV immediately after the program‘This is war’and before that ‘Forgive me’.

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is room’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’through the screensAmerica TV. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’ It is broadcast on the Peruvian channel America Televisionwhich varies depending on the service you have contracted:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

‘Charito’ will confront July’s parents so that they do not take her back to Recuay. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What is season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies further with the secret love affair of ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia, the attraction between Joel and Macarena, as well as that of July and Cristóbal, and with the discovery of Peter as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring repercussions and confrontations.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of ‘Mike’ Miller will damage Joel and Macarena’s friendship, and his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten Diego Montalbán’s evil actions.

Cast of actors and characters from ‘At the bottom there is room 10’

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charito’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto.

