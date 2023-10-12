Jealousy will make them fall into madness! In the new episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’, Peter and Diego will consolidate their truce in order to get Luigi Corleone out of their way, so they will find the person who would be his weak point and for whom the Italian could lose his opportunity with Francesca. On the other hand, July will have a romantic outing with Benjamín, but they will not escape the keen protection of the Gonzales family in the middle of the date. Will Cristobal join them?

If you want to know what else will happen in episode 325, in the following note we will tell you everything you need to know so that you do not miss any moment of the successful series of America TV.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 325 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does chapter 325 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

Chapter 325‘There is room at the bottom’ will premiere TODAY, Thursday, October 12, 2023. As can be seen in the trailer, Diego and Peter will not rest in their mission to get Luigi Corleone out of the way, so they will take out their ace up their sleeve: ‘Teresita’. While, on the other hand, July will go out on a date with Benjamín, but they will not count on the fact that they will be watched by the Gonzales family, who could be accompanied by Cristóbal.

What time to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Season 10 of ‘AFHS‘It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in prime time at 8.40 pminAmerica TV. In case you watch the series from another country other than Peru, we leave you the corresponding schedules:

5.40 pm in the United States (Pacific time)

7.40 pm in Mexico

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is room’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’throughAmerica TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Forgive me’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’It is transmitted through the Peruvian channelAmerica Televisionwhich varies depending on the service you have contracted.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

July and Benjamín will go on a date and will be watched by the Gonzales and Cristóbal. Photo: América TV

What is season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies further with the secret love relationship of ‘Jimmy’ (Jorge Guerra) and Alessia (Karime Scander), with the attraction between Joel (Erick Elera) and Macarena (María Grazia Gamarra), July (Guadalupe Farfán) and Cristóbal (Franco Pennano), and with the discovery of Peter (Adolfo Chuiman) as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring repercussions and confrontations between both families.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of ‘Mike’ Miller (Joaquín de Orbegoso) will damage Joel and Macarena’s friendship, and his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten Diego Montalbán’s evil actions.

What is the cast of ‘At the bottom there is room 10’?

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as ‘Don Gilberto’.

