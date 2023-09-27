He won’t be able to control his jealousy! In the new episode of ‘There is room at the bottom’, Kimberly will take advantage of ‘Jimmy’s’ sadness to go look for him and offer him her support. Furthermore, she will begin her revenge and embrace young Gonzales in full view of Alessia, who will awaken her fury and lash out at both of them in a fit of jealousy. On the other hand, Macarena will reflect and be honest with ‘Mike’, to whom she will ask for a new opportunity to resume her relationship. Will the ‘Gringo Atrasador’ forgive her?

In the following note, you can find all the details so that you do not miss anything of the new episode of the successful series of America TVwhich, chapter after chapter, keeps all of Peru in suspense.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 314 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When is chapter 314 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ released?

Chapter 314‘There is room at the bottom’ will premiere TODAY, Wednesday, September 27, 2023. As can be seen in the trailer, Alessia will lose control after seeing ‘Jimmy’ along with Kimberly, who will take advantage of the end of her relationship to begin her revenge. On the other hand, Macarena will show regret and will talk to ‘Mike’ in order to ask him for a new opportunity to resume her romance.

What time to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Season 10 of ‘AFHS‘ is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in prime time at 8.40 pm, onAmerica TV. In case you watch the series from another country other than Peru, we leave you the following schedules:

5.40 pm in the United States (Pacific time)

7.40 pm in Mexico

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is site 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’throughAmerica TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Luz de luna’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’It is transmitted through the Peruvian channelAmerica Televisionwhich varies depending on the service you have contracted.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

Macarena will ask for forgiveness from ‘Mike’ and will look for a new opportunity to resume her relationship with him. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What is season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies further with the secret love relationship of ‘Jimmy’ (Jorge Guerra) and Alessia (Karime Scander), with the attraction between Joel (Erick Elera) and Macarena (María Grazia Gamarra), July (Guadalupe Farfán) and Cristóbal (Franco Pennano), and with the discovery of Peter (Adolfo Chuiman) as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring many repercussions and subsequent clashes between both families.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of ‘Mike’ Miller (Joaquín de Orbegoso) will damage Joel and Macarena’s friendship, and his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten Diego Montalbán’s evil actions.

What is the cast of ‘At the bottom there is room 10’?

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as ‘Don Gilberto’

