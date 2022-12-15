“Al fondo hay sitio”, the successful Peruvian series, showed us the Maldini-Montalbán living in the Gonzáles house as punishment, after losing the talent show. Despite everything, Francesca and Diego accommodated themselves to the circumstances and had an exciting night.

What she did not suspect is that her old rival would return to haunt her: Doña Nelly returned from the dead as a ghost. As you remember, the director Gigio Aranda wanted him to resume the character in one way or another and now he has succeeded. VIDEO: America Television.