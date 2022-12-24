“there is room at the bottom” ended its ninth season with a total of 130 episodes. The expectations for the ending were high and even more so if we take into account the statements by the screenwriter Gigio Aranda: “Everything is possible. There’s a little bomb over there.” The result did not leave anyone indifferent.

As we saw in the last episode, don gilberto He worried fans of the show because of his constant loss of memory, and many believe that they are the first symptoms of Alzheimer’s. As if this wasn’t enough, he would already be ready to leave for a better life.

In one scene, Don Gil can’t sleep and July comes over to talk to him. However, he fails to recognize her, he is unaware of the situation and tells her “I have to go now”, with melancholy and sadness.

Later, Peter visits his friend, who is delicate in bed. Then the Gonzales patriarch expresses how much he misses his ‘Palomita’, Doña Nelly. It is not for nothing that fans believe that she will die soon and will be able to meet his beloved again.

Peter visits Don Gilberto. Photo: America TV

What did Gustavo Bueno say about Don Gil’s possible Alzheimer’s?

Given the concern of the fans, Gustavo Bueno revealed that Don Gilberto does not have Alzheimer’s, but is the victim of another disease. “He may have what is called a rise in sugar or liver problems that lead to encephalopathy,” he told La República.

“Encephalopathy is transitory, but it also has memory loss, location, meaning and all that,” explained the actor, burying the dark theory that had been floating around the internet for weeks.