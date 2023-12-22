'Don Alejo', the father of 'Charito', reappeared in the final episode of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', season 10. Fans were shocked, since they did not expect to see the historic character again in the América TV series.

Joel's grandfather burst in with a “Hello, family!”, showing complete regret. However, Don Gilberto was the first to recriminate him, accusing him of being a thief for having stolen a considerable sum of money from the winemaker. Things escalated when 'Don Gil' tried to attack him, but the Gonzales intervened to prevent a bigger altercation.

The atmosphere changed radically when the character played by Gustavo Bueno and the rest of the family saw how Alejo took out an envelope full of money and handed it to them, thus settling his debt.

