He episode 350 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ he once again immersed himself in drama and suspense. Alessia He took Remo out of his life after discovering the truth, thanks to ‘Plautin’s’ confession. She shocked for not having trusted jimmy At the time, she sought to reconcile, but he rejected her, assuring her that he loves Dolores. This caused the chef to cry, who, completely defeated, took refuge in her room.

Confused, Jimmy went in search of Dolores to talk seriously with her; However, the young doctor realized that her boyfriend was distracted and was not paying much attention to her. It was then that Charito’s son confessed that Alessia had gone to see him to apologize. But July’s best friend noticed something that shocked all ‘AFHS’ viewers.

Did Dolores find out that Jimmy still loves Alessia?

When Jimmy revealed to Dolores that Alessia came looking for him to apologize, the young doctor’s face looked upset and defeated. She asked him what the chef was up to: ‘Does he want to come back to you?’. To which the member of the Gonzales assured that he was only seeking his forgiveness and nothing more. However, his girlfriend did not believe him and she questioned him this way: ‘It looks like the floor has moved’leaving Jimmy speechless and telling him that the topic only brought back bad memories.

Despite this, Dolores’ sad look said it all. She knew deep down that Jimmy still hasn’t completely forgotten Alessia and that she was about to lose him. Fans were stunned to see this scene, as they saw that Charito’s son and July’s best friend could break up at any moment.

What radical decision did Dolores make with Alessia after what Jimmy confessed?

Dolores did not sit idly by and made a drastic decision. She called Alessia’s cell phone and told her that he wanted to talk to her. The chef was shocked to hear her voice and went to the meeting point. That’s when they both see each other face to face, thus closing the episode on Friday, November 17. What will they say?

