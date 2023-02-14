Find out what other couples your relationship for a betrayal throughout the 10 seasons of “AFHS”.

“At the bottom there is room” is a Peruvian series that has made us laugh with its hilarious scenes, but also outraged by the outcome of the story of one of our couples favourites, many times the product of some lie. He deception It is a theme that has been around in each of the seasons of the program. Therefore, in this note, we present the most remembered cases of infidelity of “AFHS”.

Miguel Ignacio and Liliana

One of the first cases of infidelity in the series is that of Michael Ignatius and his secretary Liliana Moralesa character played by Pierina Carcelén, since “AFHS” begins by showing us the ‘perfect’ family made up of Isabella Picasso, Miguel Ignacio de las Casas, Nicolás and Fernanda.

After Isabella noticed that Miguel Ignacio forgot his briefcase at home, she decides to take it to her office and sees how her husband and Liliana kiss, after Liliana stood up at the altar. Titus. Days later, Francesca’s daughter asks the father of her two children for a divorce.

Lucho and Reyna

While the wedding of ‘Charito’ with Lucho was taking place, three people arrive from Ica and they knock on the door of the Gonzales house, in Las Lomas. They were nothing more and nothing less than the other family of ‘Luchito’, made up of Reyna PachasYoni and Shirley, who ask him not to marry Joel’s mom, Jaimito and Grace.

After this fact, little by little, the guests leave the house, while Charo cries in her room and Lucho tries to explain the situation to Don Gilberto, Doña Nelly, Grace and Jaimito. Outside, the guests speculate about the arrival of the boys and Lucho’s ‘lover’.

lucho and dora

Once again, Lucho finds himself involved in a lie. Pepe’s brother fakes his death for the second time in “Al fondo hay sitio” and it is during that period that he appears Dora with a child, who would be the son of Lucho. The character played by Tula Rodriguez it arrives from Yunguyo and appears before the attentive gaze and the astonishment of all.

Mike and Claudia

A photo changes everything. fernanda receives a message containing a photo in which he sees Mike and Claudia kissing. This causes nerves not only in ‘Fernandita’ but also in Francesa, since she is not the only one who received the photograph. Peter tries to calm them both down, but it seems almost impossible.

In a phone call, the butler of the Maldini house tells Mike to come and explain what really happened, since Claudia is a character who is always trying to destroy the family of ‘la Noni’.

Claudia Llanos’ revenge never ends. Photo: America TV

Diego and ‘Victoria’

The season 10 from “AFHS” also shows us another case of infidelity. It is about Diego’s betrayal of Francesca right on her wedding anniversary. The chef lies about his meetings with vendors and his meetings, in order to meet with Claudia Plains‘Victory’.

Apparently nothing is missing for the relationship between ‘Shark’s Look’ and Diego Montalbán to be discovered, as Pierre has a recording that he could use against his master.