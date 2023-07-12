In the recent episode of “At the bottom there is room”, the Montalbán Maldini family is still concerned after it became known that Claudia Llano, the “Shark’s Look”, is still alive. They are now taking the necessary steps to safeguard her safety. On the other hand, Diego told Peter the truth and confessed that he was unfaithful to Francesca, which is why the butler said that he will tell his madame the whole truth.

Faced with this situation, Diego begged him not to tell him anything, since he was going to take it upon himself to tell him the whole truth, and he only asked that he give him a few days for his wife to recover, since she got sick when he confirmed the existence of Claudia. After that, Diego secretly went to his garden to dig up his weapon, although, for now, the reasons are unknown. Is it him to protect himself from the ‘Shark Gaze’ or is it to silence Peter?

