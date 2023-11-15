The new episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’ showed us the end of the marriage proposal joel to ‘Patty’, which did not end the way ‘Fish Face’ expected, since Diego Montalbán recognized the ring he gave to his girlfriend. Supposedly, it was the gift she gave Francesca so she could marry him. For this reason, ‘Ratatouille’ accused ‘Charo”s son of theft, who indicated the true origin of the earring, however, they did not believe his story and he ended up in jail.

But not all of it was bad news in Las Nuevas Lomas, since, after the fact, Diego went to Francesca’s house to tell her the fate of her ring; However, ‘Noni’ confessed that she was the one who threw her down the bathroom. This was heard by Macarena, who asked the matriarch of the Maldini to intercede for Joel and help get him out of jail, since she had not committed any crime.

How did Joel find Diego’s ring in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

One day, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’, while they were having a few beers, saw that they had won a visit to the alcoholic beverage factory after reading the notice on one of the badges, but their dreams were soon destroyed after they fell down the drain hole. Therefore, they decided to leave everything behind and enter the place to find their ticket to happiness.

It was there that Joel’s uncles found many things of value, including the ring, so they notified his family of the tremendous discovery. In addition, they needed the help of ‘Koky’, who told them the large sum of money the jewel was worth. However, it did not take them long to find a buyer, since ‘Fish Face’ was ready to acquire it, but not before a small negotiation that could benefit both parties.

How did ‘Patty’ react after finding out the truth?

After Joel was sent to prison, ‘Patty’ stormed out of the Gonzales house because she believed her lover had actually stolen the ring, thus agreeing with Kathy, her mother, who did not approve of her new boyfriend. son-in-law and tried to do everything to convince his daughter that ‘Charo’s’ son is not the best match for her.

