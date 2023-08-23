‘At the bottom there is room’ satisfied her fans with the break between Francesca and Diego, who cheated on her with Claudia Plains. However, the chef can’t stand having lost his ex-wife, so, after several chapters away, he returned willing to win back the love of ‘Noni’. He’s even, he’s moved across the street from the house. Maldini, what has provoked the fury of Francescawho has tried by all means to get him to leave or be thrown out of The New Hills.

Apparently, the new plan of the Chef Montalban is to try to get closer to their children, above all, to Alessia, as she is closest to Francesca. In addition, she knows how to win the affection of her daughter. For that reason, fans have begun to fear the worst.

Why do ‘AFHS’ fans fear the worst for Diego?

It all started when, in ‘AFHS’ chapter 288, Diego infiltrated Francesca’s and, after eating several dishes, asked to speak with the chef. When Alessia approached, Montalbán began to praise her and gradually revealed her identity, which brought the young woman to tears.

Although it was a very emotional moment, fans commented on networks that they do not trust that Diego really said all this out of love for his daughter, but that it would be a cruel plan to return to Francesca. “The only thing he wants is to get back with Francesca. When that happens, let’s see if she keeps saying the same thing”, “She doesn’t love her, she’s good at manipulating people,” the viewers said.

Will Diego return with Francesca in ‘AFHS’?

As much as Diego seeks by all means to win back his ex, she is determined not to let him return to her life, since he humiliated her in the worst way by being unfaithful to him with Claudia Llanos and, even, by saying that he only married for interest. The followers of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ hope that ‘Noni’ remains firm in her decision and does not disappoint them.

