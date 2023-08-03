Will finally be given the opportunity to July? In the last episode of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, love seems to be present in Las Nuevas Lomas, since Cristobal He made a romantic comment for ‘Charo’s’ niece that made her nervous and made her sigh. This happened after she took a photograph with which she fell in love with her natural beauty. For this reason, many say that Diego Montalbán’s son would have been struck by July, who has been in love with Alessia’s brother for a long time.

What did Cristóbal say to July in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

While she was cleaning Francesca’s house, July he realized that Cristobal I was taking pictures of him. Therefore, she got angry with him and told him that she felt uncomfortable. At this, the young Montalbán was surprised, since she had already taken pictures of him previously and asked for an explanation. That’s when “Charo’s” niece told her that she was annoyed that he thought that, in reality, she wasn’t pretty, but that she was only pretty in her photos.

Cristóbal began to see July with different eyes when he was editing one of the photos he took of her. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

This made Cristóbal explain that it was not true, since he told him that she was photogenic and that there were people who, apart from whether they are attractive or not, have good photos. After that, July asked her if she was pretty, to which Alessia’s brother replied: “You’re pretty”, which caused the young woman to get nervous and leave the place immediately, to then smile from ear to ear and get excited again that, finally, ‘Cris’ can notice her.

Why did Cristóbal take photos of July?

After he resigned as a waiter at Francesca’s, a place where he was punished by his father — who was expelled after being unfaithful to “Noni” — Cristóbal had no choice but to start looking for work. That’s when his relatives like Alessia and Macarena realized that he had a great talent for photography when they saw the snapshots he had taken during his trip to Spain, so they recommended that he consider starting a career.

For this reason, ‘Mike’ gave him a camera that he was no longer using, which awoke an old hobby in Cristóbal, who immediately walked throughout Las Nuevas Lomas in order to capture all the residents in a photo. , even the Gonzales, who had no qualms about supporting him in his new foray.

