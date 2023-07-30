the hands of Alessia they were stained with blood in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. In the last chapter of the successful series, the tragedy surrounded Las Nuevas Lomas, since Jimmy ended up confessing to his girlfriend that he kissed with Laia, his enemy and ex-girlfriend of Cristóbal, his brother. After hearing this, Alessia was enraged and took revenge in the worst possible way: she stabbed the youngest of the Gonzales for his betrayal.

Happily, it was all the product of July’s imagination, who feared Alessia’s reaction and tried to help her cousin not to tell her about the kiss.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘AFHS’: Jimmy escaped from ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’, will he confess to Alessia about his kiss with Laia?

Why is Jimmy afraid to tell Alessia the truth?

Jimmy is having a fight in his head because he wants to tell Alessia the truth; However, the fear that he will end up and lose his love is quite great, for this reason the youngest son of ‘Charo’ asked Joel, his brother, for advice, who told him not to tell his girlfriend anything, since that would mark the end of their relationship. But this generated Jimmy’s refusal, who plans to tell the truth and be honest with his lover.

What the character played by Jorge Guerra did not expect is that Joel would tell his entire family about the event, who tried to help the young man, although without reaching any consensus.

One of those who found out about the situation was July, who was firm at first and told her cousin to confess the whole truth; however, she changed her mind when imagining the possible reaction of Alessia, who is usually a bit impulsive.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Laia will say goodbye to the series and Cristóbal to return to Spain

Why did Laia kiss Jimmy in ‘There is room in the background’?

This entire situation arose after Laia kissed Jimmy when they were in the apartment where he is staying, where they went after the Spanish woman told her that she was leaving the country because she did not get the position of head chef at Francesca’s and after Cristóbal decided to put an end to their relationship. After learning of her bad moment, the youngest of the Gonzales family was supportive of her and tried to comfort her.

Apparently, this was misinterpreted by Cristóbal’s ex, who took advantage of the fact that Jimmy had given him a hug to kiss him unexpectedly. This fact caused the reaction of the young man, who quickly moved away from Laia and left the apartment as quickly as possible.

Jimmy’s family is preventing him from telling Alessia the truth about his kiss with Laia. Photo: Capture of America TV

