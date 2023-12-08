Episode 363 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ has left fans devastated after an unexpected twist. While many expected that June will forgive Cristobal and started a relationship, everything changed drastically. Although Diego Montalbán confessed to being responsible for the notebook that evaluated the beauty of the women of Las Nuevas Lomas, the Nursing student did not believe his statement and accused them of developing a plan for the famous ‘Ratatouille’ to incriminate himself. himself, painting Christopher as the hero of the story.

She directly told ‘Cris’ to stop looking for her, denying any possibility of an affair between the two. Faced with the certainty that he will never be able to be with July, young Montalbán made a drastic decision: leave Peru forever in a desperate attempt to erase her from her life. He packed his bags and left. How was his emotional farewell to July? Will Cristobal return? In this note, we tell you everything.

How was the farewell between Cristóbal and July in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’?

Cristobal He was heartbroken, forced to leave the country to get rid of the pain and erase once and for all. June of their life. He said goodbye to his family, who were shocked by his decision, but in the end they wished him the best.

With his luggage ready and about to board the taxi to the airport, July appeared at the door of his house to watch him leave. However, Cristóbal informed her that she was leaving for Spain with no return date. Despite the sadness that reflected on her face, on the verge of shedding tears, she held back and only wished him luck. The photographer responded with a “take care of yourself”slowly walking away towards the vehicle as July watched him leave.

Later, unable to contain herself, July cried out when she met Dolores at the polyclinic. She told him everything that happened and her friend made her see that, if Cristóbal leaves the country, it is because he is affected and truly loves him.

Will Cristóbal return to ‘AFHS’?

Cristóbal himself revealed to July that he is not sure when he will return. However, he confirmed his departure to Barcelona, ​​and who is there? None other than Laia, his ex-partner. The news angered ‘Jimmy’s’ cousin, who continues to believe that ‘Cris’ is a real womanizer.

Is July in love with Cristóbal?

July does have feelings for Cristóbal, but due to Diego Montalbán’s cruel plan with the notebook, he has managed to make the Recuay native end up hating the ‘Vampirín’, which is why she rejected the request for her to be his girlfriend in ‘AFHS’.

