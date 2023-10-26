He did everything to look for her! In the new episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’, the Gonzales family fell into despair after learning of July’s disappearance. That motivated them to turn to the Maldini family to ask them if they knew anything about her. In this way, Cristóbal found out what happened; Thus, he undertook an exhaustive search to find the whereabouts of ‘Charito’s’ niece.

In his mission to find some evidence, Cristóbal questioned some friends and acquaintances so that they could provide him with some type of information about Benjamín, but he did not have much success. However, the photo that July sent to Dolores was the clue that gave him more insight into her destiny. In that snapshot, you could see the outside of the kidnapper’s house, a place that Alessia’s brother already knew where he went to look for his beloved. In that place, he met Benjamín, who opened the door for him. Will he be able to unmask him?

