In the last episode of “At the bottom there is room”, Laia he returned to Las Nuevas Lomas and stirred up things in the Montalbán house. Just when Cristobal He was getting ready to go to the stadium with July, Laia appeared at the door, surprising the two young people. The Spanish woman apologized for ending her relationship, to which Diego’s son replied that he was not interested in listening to her. “I didn’t think it was going to hurt so much,” Laia replied.

After apologies, Cristóbal told him that he was not interested in what he said, and that he did not care if he stayed in Peru any longer. Given this, Laia told her that she needed a job, so she hoped to have an opportunity again at her father’s restaurant, but she only got a slam in her face as an answer. Will Laia be able to get the Montalbán’s forgiveness?

