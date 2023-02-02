Jimmy he disguised himself as a woman so he could go out with Alessia without any problem; however, a new scene from “AFHS” took an unexpected turn.

love between Jimmy Y Alessia In the new season of “Al fondo hay sitio” it has not had much opportunity to prosper, but both have found a way to continue together. The most recent idea to overcome the obstacles has been to disguise the son of ‘Charito’ as a woman and present him in front of the Montalbán family as Jenny, the friend of the young blonde-haired woman. However, they did not expect that Cristóbal would be dating Joel’s brother in the female version of him.

In a new scene, Jenny was looking for the restroom when she bumped into Cris on her way. Although she believed that her neighbor would recognize him, the truth is that the boy ended up thinking: “What a pretty girl.”