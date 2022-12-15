don gilberto, played by Gustavo Bueno, is one of the most beloved characters in “Al fondo hay sitio”. The death of her beloved Nelly Camacho marked him deeply and there is not a day that goes by that he does not think of her. However, losing his memory could make her forget all of his family.

In the last chapter we saw Cristóbal taking charge of his store, but ‘Don Gil’ forgot to leave the directions in his notebook. This isn’t the first time he’s shown symptoms of Alzheimer’s and the Gonzales haven’t figured it out yet. “We are nothing. I miss you my dove “, were some of the notes that the young man found. VIDEO: America Television