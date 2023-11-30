‘There is room at the bottom’ presented his chapter 358 through the screens America TV. In These new scenes of the series could be seen how Cristóbal was encouraged to invite everyone the Gonzales so that they can be present at the marriage proposal that he was going to make to July. As is known, the popular ‘Vampirín’ has been confessing to different people in Las Nuevas Lomas what he feels for Jimmy’s cousin; However, everything changed when ‘Charito’ revealed to him what he never imagined he would hear.

‘Charo’ told Cristobal that his niece was in love with him and, for everything he had done for her, he gave her his blessing to encourage her to ask June Let her be his lover. To do this, Cristóbal decided to reserve Francesca’s restaurant so that the whole family could be present. Keep reading this note to find out what happened in this episode of ‘There is room at the bottom.’

July rejected Cristóbal in ‘At the bottom there is room’

Jimmy took July to Francesca’s without imagining what was going to happen; However, upon arrival he was already beginning to suspect that it was some important announcement. Cristóbal decided to speak and all the Gonzales were attentive to what was happening, but ‘Charito’s’ niece was totally unaware of what the popular ‘Vampirín’ was saying. It is there that he asks her to be his lover; However, the response left more than one cold. “No”.

Given that response, Cristóbal didn’t know what to say, so he managed to leave the Gonzales at the restaurant having lunch while he went on to leave. July went on to explain to her entire family why she rejected Diego Montalbán’s son. She mentioned to them that the youngest of the Montalbáns rated all the women of Las Nuevas Lomas in a notebook and gave her a 0.

