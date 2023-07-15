The days in freedom Claudia Plains in “Al fondo hay sitio” they could be numbered. In the last chapter of the series, the main enemy of Francesca Maldini was captured after being surrounded by the Police when she was in Villa Bonita, a place in Piura that was discovered by Macarena when he remembered the conversations he had with Beatriz, one of the identities of the ‘Shark Look’.

However, when she was being transferred to the police station, the villain tried to persuade the troops with a rather “generous” offer, which, she hopes, will help her regain her freedom.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the back”: Joel saw ‘Patty’ flirt with Franklin and became jealous

What did Claudia Llanos offer the Police in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

When she was preparing to leave the country for Ecuador impersonating one of her many identities, Claudia was surrounded by the Police. The law enforcement authorities had to use force to enter the shelter, which was being used by Francesca’s enemy to go unnoticed and precisely avoid being captured.

Finally, the guards did their job and arrested the well-known ‘shark gaze’, who, when she was being transferred to jail, tried to bribe her captors by offering them large amounts of money. Happily, her staff enforced her institution, rejected her amount and let her know that it would be used against her when she is prosecuted before a judge.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: Macarena discovers the whereabouts of Claudia Llanos

How did Macarena know where Claudia was?

After remembering that her friend Beatriz was actually Claudia Llanos, Macarena began to feel guilty for bringing her closer to her family and causing not only her kidnapping, but also that of Peter, who was finally able to recover his memory and help make it known that he was. villain was not dead, as many believed.

After revealing the true identity of her former friend, Diego’s sister began to recall the conversations they had and was thus able to identify a place, Villa Bonita, which Beatriz had told her belonged to her parents and that she liked to spend time there. This information was crucial for the Police to go to the place to investigate and find the real whereabouts of Claudia, who could not continue fleeing from justice.

Seeing herself with no escape, Claudia had no choice but to scream in frustration. Photo: America TV

#room #bottom #Claudia #bribe #police #capture #released

The days in freedom Claudia Plains in “Al fondo hay sitio” they could be numbered. In the last chapter of the series, the main enemy of Francesca Maldini was captured after being surrounded by the Police when she was in Villa Bonita, a place in Piura that was discovered by Macarena when he remembered the conversations he had with Beatriz, one of the identities of the ‘Shark Look’.

However, when she was being transferred to the police station, the villain tried to persuade the troops with a rather “generous” offer, which, she hopes, will help her regain her freedom.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the back”: Joel saw ‘Patty’ flirt with Franklin and became jealous

What did Claudia Llanos offer the Police in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

When she was preparing to leave the country for Ecuador impersonating one of her many identities, Claudia was surrounded by the Police. The law enforcement authorities had to use force to enter the shelter, which was being used by Francesca’s enemy to go unnoticed and precisely avoid being captured.

Finally, the guards did their job and arrested the well-known ‘shark gaze’, who, when she was being transferred to jail, tried to bribe her captors by offering them large amounts of money. Happily, her staff enforced her institution, rejected her amount and let her know that it would be used against her when she is prosecuted before a judge.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: Macarena discovers the whereabouts of Claudia Llanos

How did Macarena know where Claudia was?

After remembering that her friend Beatriz was actually Claudia Llanos, Macarena began to feel guilty for bringing her closer to her family and causing not only her kidnapping, but also that of Peter, who was finally able to recover his memory and help make it known that he was. villain was not dead, as many believed.

After revealing the true identity of her former friend, Diego’s sister began to recall the conversations they had and was thus able to identify a place, Villa Bonita, which Beatriz had told her belonged to her parents and that she liked to spend time there. This information was crucial for the Police to go to the place to investigate and find the real whereabouts of Claudia, who could not continue fleeing from justice.

Seeing herself with no escape, Claudia had no choice but to scream in frustration. Photo: America TV

#room #bottom #Claudia #bribe #police #capture #released

The days in freedom Claudia Plains in “Al fondo hay sitio” they could be numbered. In the last chapter of the series, the main enemy of Francesca Maldini was captured after being surrounded by the Police when she was in Villa Bonita, a place in Piura that was discovered by Macarena when he remembered the conversations he had with Beatriz, one of the identities of the ‘Shark Look’.

However, when she was being transferred to the police station, the villain tried to persuade the troops with a rather “generous” offer, which, she hopes, will help her regain her freedom.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the back”: Joel saw ‘Patty’ flirt with Franklin and became jealous

What did Claudia Llanos offer the Police in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

When she was preparing to leave the country for Ecuador impersonating one of her many identities, Claudia was surrounded by the Police. The law enforcement authorities had to use force to enter the shelter, which was being used by Francesca’s enemy to go unnoticed and precisely avoid being captured.

Finally, the guards did their job and arrested the well-known ‘shark gaze’, who, when she was being transferred to jail, tried to bribe her captors by offering them large amounts of money. Happily, her staff enforced her institution, rejected her amount and let her know that it would be used against her when she is prosecuted before a judge.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: Macarena discovers the whereabouts of Claudia Llanos

How did Macarena know where Claudia was?

After remembering that her friend Beatriz was actually Claudia Llanos, Macarena began to feel guilty for bringing her closer to her family and causing not only her kidnapping, but also that of Peter, who was finally able to recover his memory and help make it known that he was. villain was not dead, as many believed.

After revealing the true identity of her former friend, Diego’s sister began to recall the conversations they had and was thus able to identify a place, Villa Bonita, which Beatriz had told her belonged to her parents and that she liked to spend time there. This information was crucial for the Police to go to the place to investigate and find the real whereabouts of Claudia, who could not continue fleeing from justice.

Seeing herself with no escape, Claudia had no choice but to scream in frustration. Photo: America TV

#room #bottom #Claudia #bribe #police #capture #released

The days in freedom Claudia Plains in “Al fondo hay sitio” they could be numbered. In the last chapter of the series, the main enemy of Francesca Maldini was captured after being surrounded by the Police when she was in Villa Bonita, a place in Piura that was discovered by Macarena when he remembered the conversations he had with Beatriz, one of the identities of the ‘Shark Look’.

However, when she was being transferred to the police station, the villain tried to persuade the troops with a rather “generous” offer, which, she hopes, will help her regain her freedom.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the back”: Joel saw ‘Patty’ flirt with Franklin and became jealous

What did Claudia Llanos offer the Police in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

When she was preparing to leave the country for Ecuador impersonating one of her many identities, Claudia was surrounded by the Police. The law enforcement authorities had to use force to enter the shelter, which was being used by Francesca’s enemy to go unnoticed and precisely avoid being captured.

Finally, the guards did their job and arrested the well-known ‘shark gaze’, who, when she was being transferred to jail, tried to bribe her captors by offering them large amounts of money. Happily, her staff enforced her institution, rejected her amount and let her know that it would be used against her when she is prosecuted before a judge.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: Macarena discovers the whereabouts of Claudia Llanos

How did Macarena know where Claudia was?

After remembering that her friend Beatriz was actually Claudia Llanos, Macarena began to feel guilty for bringing her closer to her family and causing not only her kidnapping, but also that of Peter, who was finally able to recover his memory and help make it known that he was. villain was not dead, as many believed.

After revealing the true identity of her former friend, Diego’s sister began to recall the conversations they had and was thus able to identify a place, Villa Bonita, which Beatriz had told her belonged to her parents and that she liked to spend time there. This information was crucial for the Police to go to the place to investigate and find the real whereabouts of Claudia, who could not continue fleeing from justice.

Seeing herself with no escape, Claudia had no choice but to scream in frustration. Photo: America TV

#room #bottom #Claudia #bribe #police #capture #released