Francesca Maldini experienced a moment of panic in the last chapter of “At the bottom there is room”. When she was about to return home after speaking with her company’s board of directors to strengthen the security of the building in the face of the threat of Claudia Llanos, she was locked in the elevator by the same “Shark Look”, who had disguised herself as a Cleaning lady.

Taking advantage of the fact that she was alone, Claudia drew a gun that she had hidden among her belongings and pointed it at Francesca. “Hello Francesca. So long without seeing each other, ”said the evil woman in a mocking tone, who will not want to miss the opportunity to execute her revenge after so many years.

