‘At the bottom there is room’ has entered a moment of tension now that Claudia Llanos appears with greater prominence in season 10. After learning that Benjamín has Cristóbal as an enemy, who is part of Francesca’s family, the popular ‘Mirada of shark’ will not hesitate to use it for a new plan to put an end to ‘Noni’.

Claudia Llanos does not stitch without thread ‘There is room at the bottom.’ For this reason, he stressed to Benjamín that, by receiving his help so that July visits him now that he will soon be released from the psychiatric hospital, he should forget about her. However, the ex-boyfriend of ‘Charito’s’ niece promised her that he will never leave her alone and that he is capable of doing anything for her. With that, Claudia will begin to manipulate Benjamín, who put himself on a plate before the ‘Shark Look’ in the América TV series.

How did Benjamín and Claudia Llanos meet on ‘AFHS’?

As we well know, Benjamín arrived at the same psychiatric hospital in Claudia after kidnapping July in ‘AFHS’. The ‘Shark Look’, after finding out that he was near Las Nuevas Lomas, began to manipulate him to draw up a new plan with the two families that are the protagonists of the series. America TV.

