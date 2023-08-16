The ‘shark gaze’ will once again terrify Las Nuevas Lomas. In the last chapter of ‘There is room at the bottom’, Francesca urgently called Mike to tell him the latest about the Claudia Llanos case. “Noni” told Macarena’s ex-fiance that her lifelong enemy is planning to get out of jail with the excuse that she has a mental illness, which is why she will be referred to a psychiatric hospital.

This terrified Francesca, who believes that it is all about a malevolent plan to continue tormenting her life and that of her loved ones, so she warned the ‘Gringo behind schedule’ to be vigilant. But Claudia Llanos is not the only one who will return to the life of the matriarch of the Maldini family, since Diego Montalbán will seek to get closer to her in order to tell her that he was also deceived by the villain of the series.

#room #bottom #Claudia #Llanos #released #prison #Francesca #fears #worst