‘At the bottom there is room’ brought back more than one original character, among them, could not miss Claudia Plains, the villain of the series America TVwho does not get tired in his attempt to take revenge on Francesca Maldini. However, it seems that her objective, for the moment, has changed now that she is in jail after being captured by the Police.

His new victim in ‘AFHS’ it would be his own mother, Carmen Torres, who recently would have joined Francesca after accepting that her daughter is a monster full of hate. In the scene, we could see that the ‘Shark Gaze’ is stalking ‘camouflage’ to such an extent that he had to lock himself in the bathroom. Will Claudia come to hurt him?

