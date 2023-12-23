Francesca Maldini He lived moments of terror in the last chapter of 'At the bottom there is room' 2023. What happened? At the beginning of the episode, Claudia Llanos She escaped from the psychiatric hospital where she was admitted and headed to Las Nuevas Lomas. During these minutes, viewers were intrigued to know who would be the victim of the 'Shark Look'.

How Claudia Kidnapped Francesca on 'AFHS'?

After Mike and Macarena's dream wedding took place, 'Noni' grabbed her suitcases and took her car to the airport. At that moment she turned to Claudio, who had to be driving her; However, the one who responded was not her butler, but her arch-enemy Claudia Llanos.

