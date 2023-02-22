Nothing was saved! In “At the bottom there is room“, Charo was surprised after Francesca Maldini’s revelation and decided to throw Alessia out of the Gonzales house. Will Jimmy be able to stop it?

A new preview ofAt the bottom there is room” has been published and reveals the courage of Joel’s mother after an awkward situation in the Maldini mansion. In this preview of the América TV series, it is seen that Charo finds Alessia and tells her that she made a fool of herself after trying to defend her in a conversation with Francesca. Given this, he tells her the following: “Grab your things and leave my house immediately.” After hearing that, Diego Montalbán’s daughter is surprised.

At that moment, Jimmy’s brother appears. joel gonzales, and answers: “Mom…, no”. The answer makes the face of ‘Charito’ change. It seems that, in episode 162, the young couple will tell the whole truth to July’s aunt. If you want to know the outcome, do not miss today’s chapter that arrives in the next few hours.

Watch HERE the trailer for episode 162

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

The popular Peruvian series “At the bottom there is room” can be enjoyed through the sign of America TV and online by America TVGO, a platform where you can follow their episodes LIVE. It should be noted that if you want to relive scenes from past seasons, you can enter the channel of Youtube from “At the bottom there is room”.

“AFHS” season 10, chapter 162: schedule by country

The América TV series is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in Peru, at 8.40 pm However, you can also follow the new episodes from the country where you are. Next, we share other schedules: