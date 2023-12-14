Chapter 368 of 'At the bottom there is a place' is about to premiere live on the América TV signal and fans are already eager to know how the story will continue in the Peruvian television series. As is known, the production of Gigio Aranda It's not long until its season finale, so the tension and surprises grow more and more. Do you want to know when this new episode will be released and how to watch it live online? Below we tell you all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Light of hope' or 'There is room at the bottom'? Get to know the most watched program of Monday, December 11

Preview of 'At the bottom there is room' 368

'Patty' and Joel tell Teresa that Father Manuel gave them the mission of taking care of an egg, and told them that if they succeed it is because they are compatible; However, 'Pepe' and 'Tito' were not aware of this situation, so they end up cooking the food in a hot dog tower. On the other hand, Benjamín escaped from the psychiatric hospital and would be about to harm July. In addition, Peter, after purchasing a luxurious engagement ring, would have a talk with Francesca Maldini.

When does chapter 368 of 'At the bottom there is room' come out?

He chapter 368 from the series 'There is room at the bottom' HE will broadcast TODAY, Thursday, December 14, 2023. In this episode, a possible romantic scene between Joel and Macarena is anticipated. Additionally, a leak is revealed at the psychiatric hospital, with hints that Benjamin could be the mysterious bandaged man at July's polyclinic.

What time does chapter 368 of 'At the bottom there is room' come out?

You can see episode 368 of the tenth season of 'There is room at the bottom' at 8.40 pm on América TV. This schedule is located between the end of 'This is war' and the beginning of 'Light of hope'.

Joel and Patty will fail in their mission to take care of the egg. Photo: América TV.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom' season 10 episode 367: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

What channel broadcasts the series 'At the bottom there is room'?

The tenth season of 'There is room at the bottom' can be seen on América Televisión. This popular show, which debuted in 2009, is available on the channel's free-to-air signal, allowing viewers to enjoy this acclaimed series.

What channel is América TV in Peruvian territory?

América Televisión, the channel that broadcasts 'There is room at the bottom', has different frequencies depending on the television service provider:

DirecTV: channels 194 (SD/HD) and 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channels 104 (SD) and 704 (HD)

Movistar TV: channels 4 (SD) and 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channels 4 (SD) and 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channels 4 (SD) and 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13

How to watch 'At the bottom there is a place' online and for free?

To see 'There is room at the bottom' free, online and live, you can access America TV GO, América Televisión's streaming platform. On this site, all episodes of season 10, as well as the previous ones of the series, are available.

#39There #room #bottom39 #chapter #schedule #channel #watch #online