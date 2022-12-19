A new week arrives and “At the bottom there is room” returns recharged with its chapter number 126 of the ninth season broadcast by América TV. After Diego became “Tito” for a few days, the Gonzales will have to face another of the tricks of the Maldini-Montalbán family, who will blame Koky for having stolen an expensive “Noni” necklace, but everything seems to be a trap of the evil chef, who seeks to get rid of his neighbors as soon as possible. Will Charito’s boyfriend manage to escape from the Police or will he end up in prison?

“In the background there is site 9”, chapter 125: schedule by country

Peru: 8.40 p.m.

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

Where to see “In the background there is room” LIVE ONLINE?

“Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast LIVE and ONLINE through América TVGO, the official streaming platform of América TV, where you can enjoy its signal in real time for free.

A new scene from “Al fondo hay sitio” showed an exquisite creation by Alessia, whose base ingredient was chuño, a type of potato that Jimmy loves. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

To enjoy the entire content catalog of the Peruvian channel, you have to pay a monthly or annual subscription that will give you access to each episode of the series.

How to watch America TVGO for free?

América TVGO is free to access, so all you have to do is connect from its official website to enjoy all its content LIVE. You can also do it through mobile and desktop devices.

There are more than 120 chapters of “Al fondo hay sitio”, but Cristóbal and July have not yet been able to develop some kind of love story. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

In the same way, you can choose to pay a subscription that allows you to see when you want and from where you want all the América TV productions.

On which broadcast channels to watch “AFHS 9″?

DirecTV / Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV / Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru / Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable / Channel 4

Star Globalcom / Channel 13.

Cast of the ninth season of “Al fondo hay sitio”

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Franco Pennano as Cristóbal Montalbán

Guadalupe Farfán Carreño as July

Maria Grazia Gamarra as Macarena

Jorge Guerra as Jaimito Gonzales

The cast of “Al fondo hay sitio” for the ninth season of 2022. Photo: América TV