Chapter 125 of “In the background there is room” LIVE and ONLINE premieres this Friday, December 16. The famous Peruvian series of America TV continues with its ninth season after more than 10 years on television and in this new episode we will see an intense moment between Cristóbal Montalbán and his girlfriend Catalina that could influence July. Could it be that this is the end of a love relationship?

What will happen in the new chapter of “In the background there is room”?

In this new episode of “Al fondo hay sitio” the Montalbán and Gonzales will return to their respective homes after having exchanged houses for a couple of days.

Likewise, Cristóbal and Catalina’s romance could come to an end, when the young Montalbán finds his partner bothering his friend July.

Where to watch the series “AFHS 9” LIVE ONLINE?

The ninth season of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast from Monday to Friday through the exclusive signal of América TV.

Don Gilberto paid homage to the movie “The City and the Dogs” in the last episode of “Al fondo hay sitio”: what did Gustavo Bueno say? VIDEO: Composition LR/America TV

However, you can also WATCH the series LIVE and ONLINE through América TVGO, whether you have a subscription or not.

How to watch America TVGO for free?

You can enjoy América TVGO totally free by accessing its Web page oficial, where you can SEE their signal LIVE without paying absolutely nothing.

Joel and Macarena fell into a trap by Dalila, who returned to “Al fondo hay sitio” after several weeks of absence. Photo: Composition/America TV

The platform is also available through the mobile application available on Google Play and the App Store.

“In the background there is site 9”, chapter 125: schedule by country

Peru: 8.40 p.m.

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

“In the background there is room” put Tito, Jimmy and Don Gilberto in Charito’s shoes, who were not up to being a housewife. Photo: Composition/America TV

On which broadcast channels to watch “AFHS 9″?

DirecTV / Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV / Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru / Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable / Channel 4

Star Globalcom / Channel 13.

Cast of the ninth season of “Al fondo hay sitio”

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Franco Pennano as Cristóbal Montalbán

Guadalupe Farfán Carreño as July

Maria Grazia Gamarra as Macarena

Jorge Guerra as Jaimito Gonzales

The cast of “Al fondo hay sitio” for the ninth season starting in 2022. Photo: América TV