“Al fondo hay sitio” is at its best. After the Charito scandal and his sexy calendar, as well as Francesca Maldini’s nude on the internet, now the problems fall on Macarena and July. While one tries to walk away from love, the other has exposed who she is interested in.

In chapter 103 of “AFHS”, we will see Montalbán give his marriage response. Joel and Bernardo have asked for her hand, but she remains undecided, so today she must choose one of her two suitors. On the other hand, Alessia will ask July to speak in private when she notices that she is in love with Cristóbal, something that worries her since he is her brother, a ‘carefree’ boy.

Advance of “In the background there is room”, chapter 103

Where to see the new chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Chapter 103 of “At the bottom there is room” It can be seen through the América TV signal, just after the reality show “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna”.

How to watch America TV FREE ONLINE?

“At the bottom there is room” It can also be viewed online. The complete chapters of “AFHS” are available on the page of America TV GO, as well as its mobile application that has the same name.

“There is room at the bottom” continues to surprise its fans

Actors and characters who entered the ninth season of “At the bottom there is room”