‘At the bottom there is room’ had the Gonzales as protagonists in its 320th chapter, after Benjamín appears at their house looking for July. As could be seen in that episode, the new beau of ‘Charito’s’ niece sent her a couple of gifts; However, not one reached the conquest of it. Given what happened, he decided to go to the nurse’s family’s house to see her, but he did not expect the reception that she awaited him.

The Gonzales were having breakfast like any other morning, the door rings and the person who opens the door is ‘Tito’. ‘Pepe’s’ best friend looks at Benjamín strangely, since he had never seen him before. For his part, July’s new beau was very brave and asked about ‘Charito’s’ niece. Keep reading this note so you know what happened to Vasco Rodríguez, actor who plays ‘Benja’ in the América TV series.

The Gonzales almost lynched Benjamín

When they arrived, Benjamín didn’t give ‘Tito’ a good feeling, so they cornered him against the wall and faced him, along with Joel and ‘Pepe’. July screamed and asked her aunt ‘Charo’ for help so they wouldn’t do anything to the young man. In addition, Jimmy also got involved and said that he was in the club, validating the version that his cousin mentioned regarding how he met ‘Benja’.

Given that, Benjamín said that he comes with the best intentions of meeting July’s family. ‘Charito’, upon hearing this, invited him to the table, but the young man politely rejected the invitation; However, ‘Tito’ pulled him and sat him down. The Gonzales began to question Vasco Rodríguez’s character, but after hearing July’s rejection of him, they invited him to leave, forcibly removing him from their house and telling him that, next time, he should bring a grilled chicken with plenty of potatoes

