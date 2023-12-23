The last chapter of 'At the bottom there is room' is causing a stir. This time, Antonia, Macarena's stepmother, was one of the guests at her stepdaughter's wedding with Mike. However, before the big moment, she decided to talk to her blonde and reveal the truth behind her years of childhood abuse.

Diego Montalbán's mother explained to 'Maca' that she felt dependent on her then husband and that he manipulated her. However, she told him that there were times when they both shared and were immensely happy.

