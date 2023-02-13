After being released from prison, Francesca became a whole new woman. Her experience in prison came to light in a fun chapter of “At the bottom there is room.”

Monserrat Chafloque has not returned to “At the bottom there is room” despite being recently named by Mike Miller. Even so, thousands of fans of the América Televisión series remember her with great affection, since she was the protagonist of funny scenes. In fact, there was a sequence in season 5 in which, although she was not the star of the comedy, the mere presence of her triggered one of the most iconic and hilarious confrontations of that installment: Francesca Maldini vs. Reyna Pachas.

In “Al fondo hay sitio”, Monserrat Chafloque was in a relationship with Mike Miller after he ended his romance with Fernanda de las Casas. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: Monserrat was “very good”, but she had a very bad time

Monserrat Chafloque arrived in Las Lomas and in a short time became Peter’s right hand in the Maldini mansion. However, it also took only a few chapters for her to be drawn into the Gonzales drama, especially when she started an affair with Joel, Fernanda de las Casas’ ex-husband. For that reason, unfortunately, she was fired by Francesca and ended up on the street.

With suitcase in hand, she went to seek hospitality at the Gonzales house, but ‘Charito’ denied her a space because the young woman and Joel should not live together yet, in addition to the obvious tension that her presence would generate under the same roof of Reyna Pachas.

Thus, we saw the monsefuana on the street about to look for a place to spend the night, and there she ran into Francesca, whom she tried to convince to return with her ‘sheep eyes’. However, the moment was interrupted when Mrs. Pachas began to shout “Monserrata”.

The day that “AFHS” exposed the anger of Francesca Maldini

The defenseless girl was attacked by her godmother, so “Noni” had to intervene and did not hesitate to bring out her most “canero” side. While Reyna had her goddaughter against the grass and pulled her by the hair, Francesca demanded that she let go of her former employee. The refusals of her neighbor led to the “madame” finally “leaving the neighborhood”.

“For your sake, let this girl go once and for all,” Mrs. Maldini warned. “If you scream, I scream louder. If you hit, I can do worse. (…) Let go of Monserrat if you don’t want him to kill you”, said the wealthy woman, upset.

Faced with such an attitude, Reyna did not hesitate to release the monsefuana, but not before telling her that this “is not going to stay like this.” Of course, Francesca did not remain silent and finally told her “start for your hole”, and then tell the rescued young woman to enter the mansion with her things.