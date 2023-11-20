She doesn’t plan to give up. After asking for forgiveness from ‘Jimmy’ in the recent episodes of ‘At the bottom there is room’, Alessia faced Dolores to tell him that he plans to recover his relationship with the youngest of the Gonzales. Later, she spoke with a friend, who gave her advice to do something crazy about love if she was thinking of resuming her old romance, so she called him to read him an old letter that ‘Charo’s’ son sent her, but she did not receive answer.

Later, as she was leaving her father’s house, the chef at Francesca’s ran into ‘Jimmy’, who was in his motorcycle taxi, and, unexpectedly, he started singing a song to him in the middle of the track. Unfortunately, that desperate action didn’t work for him either, since his ex started his motorcycle and left the place without saying a word, leaving Alessia stop in the middle of the street.

