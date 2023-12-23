The end of 'At the bottom there is room', season 10, was stained with blood after Benjamin stab Alessia when he was preparing to make an attempt on the life of Cristobal in the middle of celebrating Macarena's wedding. The young man attended the celebration dressed as a harlequin as if it were part of the crazy hour. It was there where he saw July and Cristóbal dancing happily, so he decided to take out a knife and went towards the photographer with clear intentions of attacking him.

Unfortunately for the former psychiatric hospital patient, his victim was not 'Vampirín', but Alessia, who had gone to surprise her brother with a hug. The former chef at Francesca's was stabbed in the back, which caused her to fall to the ground, causing the concern of her father and 'Jimmy', who quickly tried to help her.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' FINAL of the 2023 season: relive the last chapter of the series

Why did Benjamín stab Alessia in 'At the bottom there is room'?

The initial intention of Benjamin was to stab Cristobal, after the love between him and July materialized and they formalized a relationship. For this reason, he decided to appear disguised at the scene as a masked harlequin during 'crazy time', so that no one could recognize him and he could carry out his task without problems.

However, his entire plan was ruined when Alessia He went to give his brother a hug, since he was very happy that his love with July finally came true. It was at that moment that Benjamín attacked the chef completely involuntarily. Upon realizing his mistake, Claudia Llanos's new friend ran away from the scene, leaving his victim lying on the ground with an uncertain future.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' final episode on América TV: summary of the grand finale of season 10

How did Cristobal realize that Alessia had been stabbed?

While dancing with July, Cristobal He felt a push from behind, which is why he decided to put his hand on his back, there he noticed a significant blood stain. When you turn, 'Cris' realized that the blood was Alessia'swho immediately collapsed and fell to the ground to the desperation of his brother.

Almost immediately, Diego She realized what happened to her daughter and went to help her. The one who also came to the chef's aid was 'Jimmy'who did not hesitate for a second to try to revive his ex-lover, while everyone in the place asked for help.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Macarena married Mike and Joel was late to confess his love

What will happen to Alessia in 'At the bottom there is room'?

Unfortunately, we will not know if Alessia will live or not until the beginning of season 11, since with that scene the 2023 edition of 'At the bottom there is room' concluded. If she survives, this event could mark the beginning of the restart of the relationship between her and 'Jimmy', who would be quite concerned about the health of Diego Montalbán's daughter.

Benjamín disguised himself so he could get closer to Cristóbal and end his life, however, he stabbed Alessia. Photo: composition LR/América TV

#39There #room #bottom39 #Alessia #stabbed #Benjamín #shocking #season #finale

The end of 'At the bottom there is room', season 10, was stained with blood after Benjamin stab Alessia when he was preparing to make an attempt on the life of Cristobal in the middle of celebrating Macarena's wedding. The young man attended the celebration dressed as a harlequin as if it were part of the crazy hour. It was there where he saw July and Cristóbal dancing happily, so he decided to take out a knife and went towards the photographer with clear intentions of attacking him.

Unfortunately for the former psychiatric hospital patient, his victim was not 'Vampirín', but Alessia, who had gone to surprise her brother with a hug. The former chef at Francesca's was stabbed in the back, which caused her to fall to the ground, causing the concern of her father and 'Jimmy', who quickly tried to help her.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' FINAL of the 2023 season: relive the last chapter of the series

Why did Benjamín stab Alessia in 'At the bottom there is room'?

The initial intention of Benjamin was to stab Cristobal, after the love between him and July materialized and they formalized a relationship. For this reason, he decided to appear disguised at the scene as a masked harlequin during 'crazy time', so that no one could recognize him and he could carry out his task without problems.

However, his entire plan was ruined when Alessia He went to give his brother a hug, since he was very happy that his love with July finally came true. It was at that moment that Benjamín attacked the chef completely involuntarily. Upon realizing his mistake, Claudia Llanos's new friend ran away from the scene, leaving his victim lying on the ground with an uncertain future.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' final episode on América TV: summary of the grand finale of season 10

How did Cristobal realize that Alessia had been stabbed?

While dancing with July, Cristobal He felt a push from behind, which is why he decided to put his hand on his back, there he noticed a significant blood stain. When you turn, 'Cris' realized that the blood was Alessia'swho immediately collapsed and fell to the ground to the desperation of his brother.

Almost immediately, Diego She realized what happened to her daughter and went to help her. The one who also came to the chef's aid was 'Jimmy'who did not hesitate for a second to try to revive his ex-lover, while everyone in the place asked for help.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Macarena married Mike and Joel was late to confess his love

What will happen to Alessia in 'At the bottom there is room'?

Unfortunately, we will not know if Alessia will live or not until the beginning of season 11, since with that scene the 2023 edition of 'At the bottom there is room' concluded. If she survives, this event could mark the beginning of the restart of the relationship between her and 'Jimmy', who would be quite concerned about the health of Diego Montalbán's daughter.

Benjamín disguised himself so he could get closer to Cristóbal and end his life, however, he stabbed Alessia. Photo: composition LR/América TV

#39There #room #bottom39 #Alessia #stabbed #Benjamín #shocking #season #finale

The end of 'At the bottom there is room', season 10, was stained with blood after Benjamin stab Alessia when he was preparing to make an attempt on the life of Cristobal in the middle of celebrating Macarena's wedding. The young man attended the celebration dressed as a harlequin as if it were part of the crazy hour. It was there where he saw July and Cristóbal dancing happily, so he decided to take out a knife and went towards the photographer with clear intentions of attacking him.

Unfortunately for the former psychiatric hospital patient, his victim was not 'Vampirín', but Alessia, who had gone to surprise her brother with a hug. The former chef at Francesca's was stabbed in the back, which caused her to fall to the ground, causing the concern of her father and 'Jimmy', who quickly tried to help her.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' FINAL of the 2023 season: relive the last chapter of the series

Why did Benjamín stab Alessia in 'At the bottom there is room'?

The initial intention of Benjamin was to stab Cristobal, after the love between him and July materialized and they formalized a relationship. For this reason, he decided to appear disguised at the scene as a masked harlequin during 'crazy time', so that no one could recognize him and he could carry out his task without problems.

However, his entire plan was ruined when Alessia He went to give his brother a hug, since he was very happy that his love with July finally came true. It was at that moment that Benjamín attacked the chef completely involuntarily. Upon realizing his mistake, Claudia Llanos's new friend ran away from the scene, leaving his victim lying on the ground with an uncertain future.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' final episode on América TV: summary of the grand finale of season 10

How did Cristobal realize that Alessia had been stabbed?

While dancing with July, Cristobal He felt a push from behind, which is why he decided to put his hand on his back, there he noticed a significant blood stain. When you turn, 'Cris' realized that the blood was Alessia'swho immediately collapsed and fell to the ground to the desperation of his brother.

Almost immediately, Diego She realized what happened to her daughter and went to help her. The one who also came to the chef's aid was 'Jimmy'who did not hesitate for a second to try to revive his ex-lover, while everyone in the place asked for help.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Macarena married Mike and Joel was late to confess his love

What will happen to Alessia in 'At the bottom there is room'?

Unfortunately, we will not know if Alessia will live or not until the beginning of season 11, since with that scene the 2023 edition of 'At the bottom there is room' concluded. If she survives, this event could mark the beginning of the restart of the relationship between her and 'Jimmy', who would be quite concerned about the health of Diego Montalbán's daughter.

Benjamín disguised himself so he could get closer to Cristóbal and end his life, however, he stabbed Alessia. Photo: composition LR/América TV

#39There #room #bottom39 #Alessia #stabbed #Benjamín #shocking #season #finale

The end of 'At the bottom there is room', season 10, was stained with blood after Benjamin stab Alessia when he was preparing to make an attempt on the life of Cristobal in the middle of celebrating Macarena's wedding. The young man attended the celebration dressed as a harlequin as if it were part of the crazy hour. It was there where he saw July and Cristóbal dancing happily, so he decided to take out a knife and went towards the photographer with clear intentions of attacking him.

Unfortunately for the former psychiatric hospital patient, his victim was not 'Vampirín', but Alessia, who had gone to surprise her brother with a hug. The former chef at Francesca's was stabbed in the back, which caused her to fall to the ground, causing the concern of her father and 'Jimmy', who quickly tried to help her.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' FINAL of the 2023 season: relive the last chapter of the series

Why did Benjamín stab Alessia in 'At the bottom there is room'?

The initial intention of Benjamin was to stab Cristobal, after the love between him and July materialized and they formalized a relationship. For this reason, he decided to appear disguised at the scene as a masked harlequin during 'crazy time', so that no one could recognize him and he could carry out his task without problems.

However, his entire plan was ruined when Alessia He went to give his brother a hug, since he was very happy that his love with July finally came true. It was at that moment that Benjamín attacked the chef completely involuntarily. Upon realizing his mistake, Claudia Llanos's new friend ran away from the scene, leaving his victim lying on the ground with an uncertain future.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' final episode on América TV: summary of the grand finale of season 10

How did Cristobal realize that Alessia had been stabbed?

While dancing with July, Cristobal He felt a push from behind, which is why he decided to put his hand on his back, there he noticed a significant blood stain. When you turn, 'Cris' realized that the blood was Alessia'swho immediately collapsed and fell to the ground to the desperation of his brother.

Almost immediately, Diego She realized what happened to her daughter and went to help her. The one who also came to the chef's aid was 'Jimmy'who did not hesitate for a second to try to revive his ex-lover, while everyone in the place asked for help.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Macarena married Mike and Joel was late to confess his love

What will happen to Alessia in 'At the bottom there is room'?

Unfortunately, we will not know if Alessia will live or not until the beginning of season 11, since with that scene the 2023 edition of 'At the bottom there is room' concluded. If she survives, this event could mark the beginning of the restart of the relationship between her and 'Jimmy', who would be quite concerned about the health of Diego Montalbán's daughter.

Benjamín disguised himself so he could get closer to Cristóbal and end his life, however, he stabbed Alessia. Photo: composition LR/América TV

#39There #room #bottom39 #Alessia #stabbed #Benjamín #shocking #season #finale