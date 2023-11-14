The lie has short legs. The new episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’ revealed one of the plots that had fans of the series most anxious. America Television, since Remus’s plan was exposed. A man showed up at Francesca’s to tell the whole truth to Alessia about the alleged assault of ‘Jimmy’ to her ex-lover, a fact that resulted in the end of their relationship and the dismissal of ‘Charo’s son from the Maldini corporation.

Remorse for having destroyed the life of an innocent person made the mysterious man tell in great detail about Remus’s evil plan and how he participated in said lie. Will Alessia be able to forgive ‘Jimmy’ when she finds out the whole truth?

How did Alessia discover Remo’s lie in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

As we mentioned previously, a man came to Francesca’s to talk to Alessia. She, at first, mistook him for the youngest Gonzales, which is why she was willing to scold him. However, she later found out that he was an actor who Rowing hired to impersonate ‘Jimmy’ and, thus, orchestrate the entire plan in order to make him look bad in front of his girlfriend and they can end their relationship.

The subject told him in great detail the entire plan orchestrated by Remo, who paid him a large sum of money to be the motorcycle taxi driver’s double and pretend that he was attacking him. In this way, they were able to record the scene and showed it to everyone in the company, including Francesca and Alessia, who made the decisions that Mike’s nephew wanted: for Jimmy to be fired from the Maldini corporation and for Diego Montalbán’s daughter to be terminated. with the.

What will Alessia say to Remo after discovering his lie?

This revelation came to light just before their planned trip. Alessia and Rowing, who had talked about going to Paris together after remembering some moments when they were still in love. This happened after Cristóbal’s sister had a heated argument with ‘Jimmy’who went to the restaurant to complain about the humiliation he had put July through when he went to congratulate her after winning the Chivilín award.

In the confrontation, ‘Jimmy’ told her that he was disappointed in her and noted that this award changed her completely. Likewise, he discovered that the young Montalbán was upset with July because she had introduced him to Dolores. After that, Alessia asked her if she was happy with her new lover. In this regard, ‘Charito’s son answered yes. That response caused the chef’s fury, who classified it as a “mistake” and that she would not make it again.

Remo offered ‘Plautin’ more money so that he wouldn’t tell Alessia the truth. Photo: composition LR/América TV

