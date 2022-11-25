The new chapters of “Al fondo hay sitio” showed that the problems between the members of the Gonzales and the Maldini were not in the past. As we saw, Joel and Macarena collaborated to make a romantic music video, increasing the chances that their friendship will turn into something more.

In order to avoid a possible romance, Charito’s son lied to his neighbor: not only did he tell her that he can’t sing, but he also mentioned that the version in the studio went wrong. She was disappointed, therefore, Alessia confronted Joel to ask him to stay away from her sister. VIDEO: America TV.