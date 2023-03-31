The 76-year-old actor, Adolfo Chuiman, has revealed what is happening with Peter McKay, his character in the América TV series, “there is room at the bottom”; since, in chapter 177 of the production, he disappeared due to the actions of Claudia Llanos. After meeting the villain again, she saw Peter on the floor of Diego Montalbán’s lover’s apartment. With this, he let himself be seen that he had died.

In a conversation with Trome, Chuiman assured that the great friend of Don Gilberto and Francesca Maldini is alive, which would be positive news for his fans, who ask for him back. It is important to mention that, in recent weeks, the series has received criticism not only for the departure of the butler, but also for the results of the DNA test of kimberley and the development of some characters.

“Peter’s departure from the series was because of the script writer,” he said. With this, he ruled out the claims that his departure would have been because he would travel to Miami (United States). “Something hasn’t happened to my character nor has he been killed. I’m still in Lima, but I don’t know what else will come. We just have to wait and see what happens.”he stated.

In the same way, Chuiman explained that he asked to rest, due to the years he has been “working non-stop, acting and being on tour”. However, he pointed out that he already wants to return to meet again and share new moments with his colleagues.

Peter has not appeared for more than 10 episodes in “In the background there is room.” Photo: composition LR / The Republic

