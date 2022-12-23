It’s time to say goodbye to the Peruvian series. The fans of “At the bottom there is room” They are saddened by the end of the ninth season of the América TV series, which will arrive this week after more than 100 new episodes. After the revelation of Koky’s dark secret, Charito no longer wants to see him. Likewise, a fun parody of “La casa de papel” will show us an unexpected rescue group. These and other great situations are ready for the great denouement, in which Fernanda de las Casas could even appear. What will happen in this last episode?

“AFHS 2022”: what time and when does the final chapter premiere?

The final chapter of the ninth season of “Al fondo hay sitio” will premiere this friday december 23 at the following times by country:

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

“In the background there is room”: where to see the end LIVE ONLINE?

You can enjoy the end of season 9 of “Al fondo hay sitio” LIVE ONLINE through the official website of AmericaTVGO.

If you connect at 8.40 pm, you will be able to watch the TV broadcast simultaneously. Remember that if you want to see it at another time, you will have to pay for a subscription.

Where to see all the seasons of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

All seasons of “Al fondo hay sitio” can be legally viewed by streaming through AméricaTVGO, a platform to which you must subscribe for an annual or monthly price.

In the same way, some of the episodes of past and current seasons are uploaded to its official channel of Youtubewhere you can see them for free.

