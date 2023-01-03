“At the bottom there is room” premiered the end of its season 9 with a surprise appearance: that of Úrsula Boza as Claudia Llanos. For now, it is not clear how the villain returned from the dead, but fans are excited to know how the América Televisión series will justify her resurrection, although we already know what she is planning: destroy Francesca Maldini and all her relatives. her.

To achieve its objectives, the first step of the ‘Shark Look’ has been to approach Diego Montalban and pretend to be his admirer. Thus, little by little, she has begun to spin the threads of her speedy revenge.

Úrsula Boza assures that Claudia Llanos will do her thing in the following season of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: capture by América TV/Úrsula Boza/Instagram

The new victims of Claudia Llanos in “AFHS” 2023

It is more than clear that Claudia Plains wants to make suffer Francesca Maldini for the wrongs he has done to his family. But the attack on ‘Noni’ will only be the tip of the iceberg in the string of tragedies that will come in the next season of “AFHS”. This was made clear by Boza in an interview for “America shows”.

“There are new characters, a new family and I’m going to download them all ”, revealed the actress in a behind-the-scenes video. In fact, in the clip we can see the Llanos blackboard with all the targets she is aiming at, including Fernanda de las Casas, Nicolás, Peter, Hiro and several other characters.

Will this be the excuse for figures that we did not see in “AFHS” 9 to return for the 2023 season? We don’t know, but fans hope that beloved faces of fiction will return, like ‘Ricolás’.

When does the new season of “Al fondo hay sitio” come out?

after the end of “At the bottom there is room” 2022, an unexpected preview of the next batch of episodes was released. These will arrive on América TV on January 9 at the usual time, 8:40 p.m.