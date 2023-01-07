With a shocking ending, “Al fondo hay sitio 9” left viewers wanting to know what else will happen in the lives of the Gonzales and Montalban-Maldini. Among the things that were seen, more than one was speechless when they saw the return of Claudia Llanos, the “Shark’s Look”, who had supposedly died a long time ago.

But that was not the only thing. We also get to see Jimmy and Alessia kiss, a scene that fans wanted to appreciate. Although the moment could have been romantic, this was not the case, since the young Montalbán was sad after the fight that her brother had with her father in the middle of Christmas dinner.

Release date of “Al fondo hay sitio 10”

Although it was thought that the return of the series would take time, América TV released a first preview of Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio”. It was announced that it will return on January 9, 2023 at 8.40 pm

What will happen in season 10 of “At the bottom there is room”?

Season 10 of “In the background there is room” will be a key moment for the series. With the return of ‘Mirada de Tiburón’, the closing of the program made it clear that she and Diego Montalbán will unite to end her enemies.

The remembered ‘Shark Look’ returned to turn the ‘Maldini’ upside down. His appearance at the end of “In the background there is room” caused a stir in the networks. Photo: Capture/America TV/Broadcast

Secondly, Jimmy and Alessia They should clarify their feelings, since, after the kiss they had, no more was known. Likewise, it is expected that the couple Christopher and July finally come true after seeing how the characters have been united in the season.