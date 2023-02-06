Erick Elera has excited fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” with an unexpected publication. Will we finally see the return of Andrés Wiese to the series?

With the return of Claudia Llanos (played by Úrsula Boza) to “At the bottom there is room”, fans of the América TV series already believe any return to the plot is possible. Among the most anticipated characters for his triumphant return, Andrés Wiese as Nicolás de las Casas appears as one of the favorite options among the most faithful followers. Could that be possible? Well, Erick Elera has been in charge of fueling the speculation and desires of the public thanks to a recently leaked scene.

Apparently, Andrés Wiese would be part of this new season of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Libero

“AFHS”: Will Nicolás return as Andrés Wiese?

For a few weeks the potential arrival of Andres Wiese to the new installment of “AFHS”. Now, as detailed by Líbero, a publication by Erick Elera from the shooting set, in which he anticipates the arrival of a mysterious character.

Specifically, we see that they are at Francesca Maldini’s house, when she focuses on the shoes of a boy similar in build to Wiese and goes up, but when she is about to run into her face, the person in question covers the camera lens. ”We are recording. There is a big surprise, ”Elera is heard saying in the clip along with making her characteristic moan when she sees ‘Ricolás’. You can watch the video below:

For now, it is not known if Wiesse will join the cast of the next chapters, but it would not be unusual to see him again in the shoes of the popular ‘Ricolás’. If Úrsula Boza returned to be Claudia Llanos despite the fact that the character had died, what could prevent the writers of the program from including Francesca’s grandson in the plot again?

“At the bottom there is room” 10, chapter 150: when, at what time and where to see it ONLINE FOR FREE?

Chapter 150 of “Al fondo hay sitio” will be broadcast LIVE this Monday, February 6. You can see it starting at 8:40 pm through América TV and, if you want to watch the episode ONLINE and totally FREE, you can use the official América TVGO website.