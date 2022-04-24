The new season of “In the background there is room” 2022 is already a fact and will arrive sometime this year. The Peruvian television series will return to the screens of América TV and this Monday it will present a special in which all the details of what is coming for the Gonzales and the Maldini will be revealed.

For this reason, in this note we leave you some questions about the history of the characters that must be resolved on their return to the small screen.

What’s next for Francesca Maldini and Peter?

At the end of “In the background there is room”, what seemed even unthinkable in the first chapter happens: the Gonzales and the Maldini begin to live together.

“In the background there is room” 2022 will have a special on América TV in which exclusive information will be revealed about the new season of the Peruvian series created by Efraín Aguilar. Photo: America TV

The loneliness of Francesca Maldini, who only had the faithful Peter by her side, makes her decide to invite them to her new mansion after having lost her house.

Thus, everything seems to indicate that Yvonne Frayssinet and Adolfo Chuiman will have to face the new challenge of living with the hilarious customs of the Gonzales.

What will happen to Grace and Nicholas?

The end of AFHS closes with Grace and Nicolás giving each other a romantic kiss, but will we really see the couple again?

After the legal problems between Andrés Wiese and Mayra Couto, it is very likely that we will not see them together again in fiction.

Grace and Nicolás in In the background there is room. Photo: America TV

In fact, Couto made a publication where he congratulated the cast for his next return to the small screen of América TV, but did not enter into anything about a possible return.

Thus, it would be necessary to know how the writers will do to exclude them from the series in a natural way, since their characters were among the most important in Peruvian fiction.

Where are Fernanda and her twins?

Fernanda is another of the mysteries in this new season, because last year the actress Nataniel Sánchez revealed that she would not be in an upcoming season of AFHS.

Joel and Fernanda in Al fondo hay lugar. Photo: America TV

In the official preview of the 2022 season, there seems to be no trace of Fernanda, much less of her twin children, as Joel arrives alone with his Gonzales family at Francesca’s mansion.

In this way, it will be necessary to know what will happen to the hilarious and long relationship between Joel and Fernanda within the series.