He chapter 156 of “In the background there is room” ONLINE will turn upside down Diego, Hiro and Cristóbalwho will be ‘backward’ for Mike. Here is the guide to see it.

“At the bottom there is room” 10, chapter 156 LIVE and ONLINE It will be broadcast this week through the América TV and América TVGO signal. After Joel confronts Mike out of jealousy, in this episode of the series, Macarena’s new romantic interest will become a problem for more residents of Las Nuevas Lomas. So, Diego Montalban, Hiro and Cristóbal they will be threatened by the charm of the ‘backward Gringo’. Check here at what time, where and how to see the premiere with the complete guide.

When does “Al fondo hay sitio” premiere 10, chapter 156?

The broadcast of “Al fondo hay sitio” continues this Tuesday, February 14 with the premiere of episode 156. The Peruvian series premieres new episodes Monday through Friday on América TV.

What time does chapter 156 of “Al fondo hay sitio” 10 premiere?

If you live in Peru, the premiere of chapter 156 of “Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen at 8.40 pm, just after “This is war.” In other countries the schedules are like this:

Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Where to SEE “Al fondo hay sitio” LIVE and FREE ONLINE?

You can SEE “Al fondo hay sitio” LIVE and ONLINE FREE through América TVGO, the official streaming platform of América TV.

Joel and Mike face off over Macarena in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: GLR

If you want to follow chapter 156 and all the new ones that come out from Monday to Friday, all you have to do is connect at the time of release to enjoy it simultaneously with the television signal.

What channel is America TV?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

Mike was cursed by Hiro after being Macarena’s new romantic interest in “There’s Room at the Bottom”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV See also Injured during a fight in Molina de Segura

How to SEE America TVGO LIVE ONLINE?

To access America TVGO and see his LIVE signal You just have to enter the official website of the platform. You can access through the following link.