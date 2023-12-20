In episode 371 of 'At the bottom there is room' we see how peterexcited and excited, decides to give himself a chance with Pia, one of the cooks at Francesca's. However, her surprise will be great when she discovers that behind her new illusion is Diego, Francesca's ex-partner. Don't miss the outcome of this series that has become the favorite of all Peruvians. Will Diego be able to marry Peter?

América TV's production is closer to its end and each chapter is more interesting. The thirst for revenge was the reason for Diego follow the flirting game peterbut how far will he go to return to the Maldini house?

How did Peter decide to ask Pía for her hand?

peter, seeing Francesca behind the door and after several dates with Diego, dressed as Pía, decides to tell Francesca his plans. When he enters 'Madame's' office, he tells her this news. This brings joy to the owner of the Maldini house, who offers her support for this moment.

Francesca, on several occasions, proposed to him to start their life apart, but she never noticed her butler's feelings towards her. This also added up to Peter being able to start a romance with someone else. Furthermore, Don Gilberto, with his advice, also influenced his friend to decide to ask for her hand. Pia.

How did Diego (Pía) react to this situation?

Diego She called her daughter because she sensed that Francesca and peter. When Alessia comes to the aid of her father, she realizes that everyone is gathered in the room to give this news. Pia He asks Francesca what is about to happen and she tells him that they are going to tell him about something about the restaurant.

What happens when Peter asks Pía for her hand?

Diego He goes into crisis and tells her that he can't. That's when Claudio enters the scene and struggles with her so that she doesn't reject him. peter, when without realizing it he had taken off all the clothes he was wearing and then his wig fell off. They finally discover that Pía did not exist and everything was a farce by Alessia's father. This makes a strong impression on Peter, who cannot resist the news and faints.

