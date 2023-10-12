Jimmy does not have a good time in ‘At the bottom there is room’. After listening to July’s words, who advised him to seek to recover Alessia, the young Gonzales began to think about everything that happened with her, so he was determined to recover his love, which is why he was direct to Francesca’s, where Diego Montalbán’s daughter was with Remo, who was helping him pick up some boxes of merchandise.

However, both Remo and Alessia began to remember the times when they were still together, which motivated Mike’s nephew to surprise his ex and give him a passionate kiss. This was seen by Jimmy, who did not hesitate and, with a broken heart, quickly escaped from the place. Unfortunately, he could not see when his lover pulled Remo aside and asked him for explanations about her attitude, clearly furious about what had happened.

