The story of ‘Pepe‘ and ‘Happy‘ in “At the bottom there is room” It is at one of its highest points. The older brother of the Gonzales ended up confessing to Happy that he is his father after having quoted him in a bar while having a few beers. “Pepe” told him about an affair that he had with his mother, Felicia, on a beach in the 2000s, which occurred in the midst of a hangover and rumors that the world was going to end.

The minute details of the meeting and the surprise at finding out who his father is caused Happy to faint at the bar table and caused the concern of ‘Pepe’, who sought to revive the young man.

