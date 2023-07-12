Those in charge of the successful series of America TV “Al fondo hay sitio” do not cease to amaze their fans. On this occasion, everyone was left with their mouths open after seeing Patty, the new character from Las Nuevas Lomas played by Melissa Paredes. She came to turn the life of joelwho would have been struck by her beauty and who forgot, at least for a moment, about his feelings for Macarena.

Why did Patty insult Joel in “There’s Room in the Back”?

In the new episode of the well-known series, Patty could be seen taking the change from the menu to Joel, who was working in his workshop. It was there that the “Boy with a Fish Face” displayed all his sympathy and charisma to flirt with the young woman. She didn’t know how to react to the situation and she just left the place with an uncomfortable face.

As she cycled back to the restaurant where she works, Patty began to remember what ‘Charo’s’ son used to say to her and laughed at his witticisms and what he said. For that reason she exclaimed: “he is an id ***!”. However, she did not say it as an offense, since she had a complicit smile that could anticipate a possible romance between the two.

How did Joel meet Patty in “There’s Room in the Back”?

Upon finding himself in his workshop, Joel began to complain that his mother did not want to take care of him or serve him food because ‘Koki’ stayed at home, so Gaspar, his assistant in the business and boyfriend of ‘Teresita’ , advised him to call a restaurant. After this, he decided to call and try the seasoning of the new place that could help him get over the awkward moment with his mother.

This is how Patty would get to work, who works in the place and delivered her lunch. She shocked Joel, so she had to use all his skills to flirt with him. Luckily for the Gonzales family member, the young woman made a mistake in her request and this was the perfect excuse to see her again.

Patty has just entered the series and has already put the life of the ‘Fish-Faced Boy’ back and a half. Photo: Capture of America TV

